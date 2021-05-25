Contempt notice to Guntur SP in RRR bail case

The Supreme Court of India has given bail to rebel MP Raghurama Raju but the controversy surrounding the case has not died down. Once the YCP regime targets somebody, the officers concerned will be on that task all seven days a week. Now, Guntur SP Ammi Reddy has reportedly ordered the escort staff of Raghurama Raju to bring him to Guntur once he is released from the Army Hospital in Secunderabad.

This sounded alarm among the lawyers arguing for Mr. Raju. They questioned how the Guntur Urban SP could unilaterally try to take Raju into custody once again even after the bail given by the highest court. Suspicions arose then whether RRR would be harassed by slapping some other case.

Whatever, Raju’s lawyers immediately sent a notice to SP Ammi Reddy and accused him of committing contempt of the Supreme Court order. The notice was sent to the SP’s official WhatsApp phone number. The SP was said to have told the escort staff that the surety formalities would have to be taken up. That was something outside of the SP’s jurisdiction.

Actually, the Apex Court has given 10 days time from the date of release of Mr. Raju to submit his sureties for bail. Once the MP is released on bail, the police have nothing to do with him. The lawyers argue that