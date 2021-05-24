KCR asks Harish to divert budget to police, health depts to fight corona!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday asked finance minister T Harish Rao to divert budget of other departments to medical and health departments to fight corona.

KCR asked Harish to do a review and identify departments that incur lower expenditure this year due to corona and lockdown and divert these funds to police and health departments, which are incurring higher expenditure in the present circumstances.

KCR held a review meeting with Harish and senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR directed officials to effectively implement ‘dual-pronged strategy’ to contain corona in Telangana.

He asked officials to continue door-to-door fever survey and supply medical kits to those who were identified with corona symptoms in the survey.

KCR also asked officials to increase corona tests significantly.

He directed them to procure 50 lakh rapid antigen test kits for the purpose.