Controversial IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar resigns

Controversial IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, known mainly for his running of social welfare schools, has shocked countless fans and colleagues, by applying for voluntary retirement from the IPS. In a three-page letter, he said that he would like to continue the social service through other means. This has triggered questions about his next moves.

Praveen Kumar has carved out a niche for himself as an IPS officer for his anti-Naxal operations. It was during his time that over 45 Maoists had surrendered to the police. Since 2013, he has been working as the chief of the social welfare schools in Telangana. He formed a controversial NGO called SWAEROs to monitor the social welfare schools. He has also earned a good name for himself by making underprivileged students scale Mount Everest, Kilimanjaro and other mountains.

However, he ran into controversies because of the problematic activities of the SWAEROs. Their pronounced anti-Hindu attitude too has created several controversies. His recent participation in a pledge in Peddapalli, where anti-Hindu comments were made, became a huge controversy. Praveen had to apologise and claim that he himself was a Hindu.

Since these actions amounted to religious intolerance and were against the service rules, there were chances of his facing government action. Hence, sources say that he has resigned to escape punishment. However, many say that he would like to enter politics. His comments that he would continue his social work are indicative of his desire to join politics. It is however not clear which party he would join. There is also a talk of his planning an Aam Admi Party kind of party.