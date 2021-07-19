Laayi Lappa from Gully Rowdy : Energetic Song

With Sundeep Kishan’s commercial entertainer Gully Rowdy heading for a release in theatres, the makers have released the video promo of Laayi Lappa song from the movie.

It is a foot-tapping special song that features Sundeep Kishan and others shaking their legs for folkish beats.

Sai Kartheek has composed the music, while the movie is directed by G Nageswara Reddy. Gully Rowdy is bankrolled by MVV Satyanarayana under MVV Cinemas banner. Kona Venkat will present the movie.

Neha Shetty is the heroine, while Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha will be seen in supporting roles.