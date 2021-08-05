Controversy: Yamini Sadineni to complain police on Telugu film

Ippudu Kaaka inkeppudu is an upcoming Telugu movie written and directed by Y. Yugandhar. The film features Hasvanth Vanga, Namrata Darekar, and Katalyn Gowda in the lead roles. As the cast and crew are not well known, the audience didn’t give much attention to this movie. But suddenly a controversy popped on the movie.

Yamini Sadineni is a BJP leader. She was in TDP couple of years ago and was very popular at that time, mainly due to her sharp comments on Pawan Kalyan and subsequent trolling on her. Later she resigned to TDP and joined BJP. Since then she has been taking up the cause of Hindutva. She tweeted, ” #IppuduKaakaInkeppudu movie unit has degraded #Hinduism by remixing #bhajagovindam lyrics written by adishankaracharya swamy in a pub location. As a hindu, i am going to file a case against the movie team. Let’s all hindus show our power to the movie unit.”

Her comments reached the makers of the film and they apologized for the lyrics. Meanwhile, film got enough publicity. We need to wait and see whether Yamini will really fight against the makers of the film or it remains just a publicity stunt.