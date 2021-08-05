Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is back to OTT Path

The coronavirus pandemic along with the government of Andhra Pradesh is testing the patience of the producers. Several films completed all the formalities and are waiting to release their films in theatres. But with the situations not favorable and a lot of economics involved, they had to choose the path of a direct digital release. Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is the latest one to head for a direct digital release. Amazon Prime paid a bomb and the deal was closed recently.

An official announcement about the same will be made by the makers in the next couple of days. Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana and it features Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The film is produced by Shine Screens and is carrying good expectations. If the situations continue to be the same, some more films will head for a direct digital release.