Varun Tej’s Ghani aims Diwali Release

Mega Prince Varun Tej is all focused on his next film titled Ghani. The film is a sports drama and Varun Tej transformed himself to play a boxer in Ghani. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and the makers will announce the release date of the film this evening. Ghani will head for a theatrical release during Diwali this year on November 4th. Ghani is made on a big budget and is directed by Kiran Korrapati.

Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Ramya Krishna will be seen playing the lead roles in Ghani. A massive boxing set is constructed in Hyderabad for the shoot of the film. Thaman composed the music and Allu Bobby, Sidhu Mudda are the producers. Allu Aravind kept a close watch on the business and closed all the deals. The film is carrying good expectations and the shooting portions will be completed by August. Varun Tej will resume the shoot of F3 in September.