What’s strategy behind KCR’s Dalit Bandhu launch in Vasalamarri before Huzurabad?

For the past one month, Telangana politics are revolving around Huzurabad Assembly by poll and Dalit Bandhu scheme.

TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants to win this poll by defeating his friend-turned-foe at any cost.

For that reason, he devised Dalit Bandhu scheme and announced to launch it in Huzurabad on August 16 to transfer Rs 20 lakh cash to each of the 20,000 dalit families to woo 40,000 dalit voters who are a majority in constituency. He sanctioned Rs 2,000 crores for this scheme.

But KCR yesterday (Wednesday) launched Dalit Bandhu in his adopted village Vasalamarri all of a sudden without any prior intimation. He sanctioned Rs 7.60 crore to all 76 dalit families in village. Each dalit family will receive Rs 10 lakh each in their bank accounts today (Thursday).

Why KCR chose Vasalamarri instead of Huzurabad?

Political circles see a big strategy behind this.

The Election Commission has received several complaints against Dalit Bandhu being launched only in Huzurabad where bypoll is to be held soon.

KCR fears that EC may stop this scheme until by poll is over and to escape from EC’s action, KCR made it ongoing scheme by launching it in Vasalamarri.

Now, KCR can claim that Dalit Bandhu is not a new scheme but an ongoing scheme and implement the scheme in Huzurabad during bypoll and believes that EC can stop only new schemes and not ongoing schemes.