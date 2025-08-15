x
Movie News

Coolie dominates War 2 All Over

Published on August 15, 2025 by swathy

Indian cinema has witnessed the biggest ever clash this year and Rajinikanth’s Coolie released along with Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2. It was a complete domination of Coolie in all the territories of its release. The big surprise came after Coolie even dominated the North Indian region on the first day. Even in Telugu states despite a restricted release, Coolie opened with 100 percent occupancy and it maintained the strength all over. All the shows for the first day were sold out even when the word of mouth is not encouraging.

War 2 under performed all over and the word of mouth has impacted the evening and the night shows. War 2 was decent on day one but Coolie dominated the entire show. Even in USA and other overseas circles, Coolie performed far better than War 2. NTR’s presence too did not do wonders for War 2 in the Telugu states. Youth rushed to watch Coolie because of the craze of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh. The star cast like Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna added more advantage for the film to open on a grand note. Coolie’s advance sales on Friday are exceptional and the film is expected to dominate till the weekend.

