Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash

A few days after an old clip of Mrunal Thakur emerged online, where she commented on Bipasha Basu’s appearance, the actress has now apologized. On Thursday, Mrunal shared on her Instagram stories and acknowledged that her remarks about the Raaz star were “silly.” She also stated that she didn’t mean to upset anyone. She had to issue an apology after she faced a huge backlash across the circles of social media.

“19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I have grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now” posted Mrunal on her official social media page.

Mrunal Thakur made these comments in an interview during her time on Kumkum Bhagya along with her co-star Arjit Taneja. At one moment, Arjit jokingly dared her to perform a headstand, to which she humorously suggested he could sit while she balanced upside down. Arjit then teased her again, asking her to do push-ups. This led Mrunal to joke that he might want to marry a strong woman. Arjit agreed, saying he preferred a fit partner. This made Mrunal suggest that he should marry Bipasha Basu. Mrunal said, “Do you want to marry a girl who is strong and muscular? Go marry Bipasha.” She went on to say, “Hey, I’m much better than Bipasha, alright?”