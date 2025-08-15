x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash

Published on August 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Coolie dominates War 2 All Over
image
Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash
image
Celebrities At SIIMA Awards 2025
image
Video : War2 Movie Review
image
Video : Coolie Movie Review

Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash

A few days after an old clip of Mrunal Thakur emerged online, where she commented on Bipasha Basu’s appearance, the actress has now apologized. On Thursday, Mrunal shared on her Instagram stories and acknowledged that her remarks about the Raaz star were “silly.” She also stated that she didn’t mean to upset anyone. She had to issue an apology after she faced a huge backlash across the circles of social media.

“19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I have grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now” posted Mrunal on her official social media page.

Mrunal Thakur made these comments in an interview during her time on Kumkum Bhagya along with her co-star Arjit Taneja. At one moment, Arjit jokingly dared her to perform a headstand, to which she humorously suggested he could sit while she balanced upside down. Arjit then teased her again, asking her to do push-ups. This led Mrunal to joke that he might want to marry a strong woman. Arjit agreed, saying he preferred a fit partner. This made Mrunal suggest that he should marry Bipasha Basu. Mrunal said, “Do you want to marry a girl who is strong and muscular? Go marry Bipasha.” She went on to say, “Hey, I’m much better than Bipasha, alright?”

Next Coolie dominates War 2 All Over Previous Celebrities At SIIMA Awards 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Coolie dominates War 2 All Over
image
Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash
image
Kannada Actor Darshan Arrested Again

Latest

image
Coolie dominates War 2 All Over
image
Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash
image
Celebrities At SIIMA Awards 2025
image
Video : War2 Movie Review
image
Video : Coolie Movie Review

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections
image
Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh, but Amaravati Works Continue; CM Orders Faster Completion
image
TDP Secures Victory in Jagan’s Stronghold Pulivendula

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look