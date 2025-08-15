Pooja Hegde’s Bad Luck Continues

Pooja Hegde has been struggling to deliver a decent film. The actress has no big opportunities left in Telugu and she was a star in Tollywood for years. The actress sizzled as Monika in a special song in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the film released yesterday. Pooja Hegde was trolled badly for the film’s poor show. The movie opened on a grand note but the word of mouth is not encouraging. Though Pooja Hegde tried her best, the song was not well picturized and it was wrongly placed.

Pooja Hegde was trolled badly after the release of Coolie. The bad luck of the actress continued and netizens came out with several negative comments against the actress. Though Pooja Hegde was bold and beautiful in the song, it was Soubin Shahir who stole the show in the dance number. Pooja Hegde has Vijay’s Jana Nayagan left and the film has to do well for Pooja Hegde to bag more opportunities. Pooja has Hindi films lined up but they aren’t big-ticket films or crazy projects. For now, she has hopes on Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan that is due for Sankranthi 2026 release.