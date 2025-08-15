x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pooja Hegde’s Bad Luck Continues

Published on August 15, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR’s Devara 2 is Shelved
image
Pooja Hegde’s Bad Luck Continues
image
Coolie dominates War 2 All Over
image
Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash
image
Celebrities At SIIMA Awards 2025

Pooja Hegde’s Bad Luck Continues

Pooja Hegde has been struggling to deliver a decent film. The actress has no big opportunities left in Telugu and she was a star in Tollywood for years. The actress sizzled as Monika in a special song in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the film released yesterday. Pooja Hegde was trolled badly for the film’s poor show. The movie opened on a grand note but the word of mouth is not encouraging. Though Pooja Hegde tried her best, the song was not well picturized and it was wrongly placed.

Pooja Hegde was trolled badly after the release of Coolie. The bad luck of the actress continued and netizens came out with several negative comments against the actress. Though Pooja Hegde was bold and beautiful in the song, it was Soubin Shahir who stole the show in the dance number. Pooja Hegde has Vijay’s Jana Nayagan left and the film has to do well for Pooja Hegde to bag more opportunities. Pooja has Hindi films lined up but they aren’t big-ticket films or crazy projects. For now, she has hopes on Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan that is due for Sankranthi 2026 release.

Next Exclusive: NTR’s Devara 2 is Shelved Previous Coolie dominates War 2 All Over
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR’s Devara 2 is Shelved
image
Pooja Hegde’s Bad Luck Continues
image
Coolie dominates War 2 All Over

Latest

image
Exclusive: NTR’s Devara 2 is Shelved
image
Pooja Hegde’s Bad Luck Continues
image
Coolie dominates War 2 All Over
image
Mrunal Thakur Apologises after Backlash
image
Celebrities At SIIMA Awards 2025

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections
image
Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh, but Amaravati Works Continue; CM Orders Faster Completion
image
TDP Secures Victory in Jagan’s Stronghold Pulivendula

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look