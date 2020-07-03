Corona effect: JEE & NEET exams put off

For the second time, the Union HRD Ministry on Friday put off the JEE and NEET exams in wake of outbreak of the corona virus.

The JEE examination will be held between September 1 to 6, JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27 and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be held on September 13. A decision to this effect was taken in Friday following the recommendations of an expert panel set by the Union HRD Ministry.

In a Tweet, HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wrote, “Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept.”

Earlier, the exams were postponed in May. The postponement has ended the suspense and provided the much needed relief to more than 25 lakh students appearing for the exams and also to their parents.

The postponement is keeping in mind the safety of the students, the HRD minister said.