Corona haunts TRS plenary yet again!

The ruling TRS in Telangana celebrates its formation day (plenary) of April 27 in a grand manner every year since the party was formed on April 27, 2001 with the sole agenda of achieving statehood for Telangana.

TRS achieved Telangana State in 2014, came to power in Telangana, and ruling Telangana since then.

However, the party is not able to celebrate its plenary for the last three years.

In April 2019, the TRS cancelled its plenary due to Lok Sabha elections in April/ May 2019.

Then party chief and Telangana Chief Minister KCR had announced that the party will celebrate plenary in a grand manner in April 2020.

But in April 2020, the TRS cancelled its plenary due to corona lockdown across India from mid-March 2020.

This year on February 7, KCR announced that TRS will hold a plenary and a huge public meeting with one lakh people in Hyderabad on April 27 as TRS completed 20 years.

However, the increasing corona cases in Telangana especially under GHMC limits for the past few days has reportedly made KCR to postpone plenary again this time.

Moreover, KCR’s government itself had imposed restrictions on public gatherings in Telangana until April 30 to check the spread of coronavirus.

How can his own party flout these orders issued by his own government and conduct plenary with huge gatherings is the question being raised in political circles.