Corona positive cases rise in TS, KCR convenes emergency meet

With Corona positive cases rising in Telangana even after state government announced ‘shutdown’ of educational institutions till March 31, bars, pubs, public places, parks, cinema theatres etc till March 21, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sprung into action to take further strict measures to prevent the spread of corona virus.

The positive cases in Telangana increased to six by Wednesday with each case being detected every day.

To check this, KCR has decided to convene a high-level emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss measures to be taken to prevent the spread of Corona Virus in the State.

For the meeting to be held on Thursday afternoon at 2 PM in Pragati Bhavan, all district collectors, Police Commissioners, SPs are invited.

The CM urged people in the State to be on alert, as people who travelled from Indonesia to Karimnagar have tested positive for the Corona Virus.

Against this backdrop, in the Thursday meeting, preventive measures to be taken and regulations to be followed would be discussed. Since the Corona Virus is spreading through those coming from abroad, all those coming from abroad should undergo tests.

People also should be on alert and inform the authorities about those coming from abroad. People should also take measures for their personal health.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to allow people coming from abroad to go home only after they went through the complete check up. The State government had already implementing week day and 15-day action plan to prevent spread of the virus. In the Thursday emergency and high-level meeting, some more preventive measures will be declared. It was decided to cancel meetings where there would be possibility of having more crowds.

The CM has urged the people to stay away from festivals and celebrations, which would involve group activity. The CM wanted the people to understand the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of Corona by thus saving the State. The CM also asked the people not to gather in large numbers at one place.