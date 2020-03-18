Jagan! Where are your ‘preachings’ on defections?

When YS Jaganmohan Reddy delivered ‘preachings’ against defections in the AP Legislative Assembly for the first time in his capacity as the Chief Minister last year, everyone wondered and puzzled, whether it was real.

Jagan had stated that if he desired, he can empty TDP in Assembly by engineering defection of TDP MLAs but he will not do that because if he does that, there will be no difference between Chandrababu Naidu and him.

Jagan went on to say that anyone who wants to join YSRCP from other parties, they should first tender resignation to their MLA, MLC, MP posts and then only they will be admitted into YSRCP.

But it didn’t took many months for Jagan to take “U turn” on his stand on defections.

He openly admitted TDP MLAs and and MLC into YSRCP though they did not resign to their posts.

Despite this, YSRCP leaders defended Jagan saying that TDP MLAs, MLC had only met Jagan for their constituency development and Jagan did not admit they by offering YSRCP khanduvas like KCR did in Telangana.

However, on Wednesday, Jagan even flouted this rule and admitted TDP MLC Samantakamani by offering YSRCP khanduva though she did not resign to her MLC post got on TDP ticket.

With this immoral act, Jagan proved that he is no different from any other politician.

He also proved that he only gave ‘build up’ in the Assembly by making tall claims against defections earlier and but in reality, he is totally the opposite.

Jagan also proved that preachings are meant only for others but not to follow by the ones, who preach them.