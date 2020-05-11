Corona tally in AP crosses 2,000 mark

With as many as 38 people testing coronavirus positive in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in the state climbed to 2,000 mark.

Of the 7,409 samples tested, 38 positive cases were detected in the 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin released by the health ministry. With the 38 fresh Covid-19 cases, the state tally rose to 2,018. The death toll remained at 45 .In the last 24 hours, 73 persons were discharged from hospitals after they were declared totally cured of corona virus. With this, the number of cured in the state stands at 998people. Consequently, there are 975 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The highest numbers cases in the last 24 hours were reported in Chittoor and Kurnool. Kurnool detected 12 new cases while Chitoor reported nine new cases, all migrant workers from Koyambedu wholesale market which is now the epicenter of the largest cluser of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Of the 38 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, eight were reported in Anatapur, five in Guntur, 3 in Visakhapatnam, one in Nellore. Kurnool district’s cumulative tally tops the state list at 565, followed by Guntur and Krishna districts with 381 and 341 cases respectively.

Andhra Pradesh has been consistently reporting doube digit growth in corona cases in the last two weeks while there seems to be flattening curve in other states of the country. A six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) is currently assessing the situation in Andhra Pradesh as the number of positive cases are steadily growing. The six-member team, including a senior public health specialist and a senior officer of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), held a meeting with special principal secretary (health) Jawahar Reddy last Friday and enquired about the situation in the state, especially about Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts where high number of positive cases were reported. On his part, Jawahar Reddy attributed the high corona incidence in the three districts to increased testing.

The team has visited monitor hotspots in Andhra Pradesh, mainly Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts. The team assessed thhe health infrastructure, disaster management, reviewed the hospitalisation facilities in the state, preparation of the state in terms of available beds, ramping up the number of hospitals and care centres dedicated to Covid-19 management.

The central team has reviewed the medical facilities at various hospitals and facilities in the state, assess the level of testing, availability of PPE and masks for health professionals, availability of oxygen beds, ICUs, number of surveillance teams. The team will now submit a detailed report on the situation in the state following which a central plan of action will be suggested to further contain the virus and issue necessary directions to the Andhra Pradesh government for redressal