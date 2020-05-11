Dil Raju renames his wife

Top producer Dil Raju got hitched last night in Nizamabad and the wedding happened to be a family affair. His wife’s name is Tejaswini and as per the astrology, her name is updated to Vygha Reddy post wedding. The wedding click has been released officially after a bunch of their wedding pictures got circulated across social media. Dil Raju who has been staying single after his wife’s demise from the past three years decided to get married after he was suggested by his family members. Raju’s next release is V starring Nani and Sudheer Babu. Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is in the final stages of shoot and will release this year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.