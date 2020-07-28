Coronavirus Impact: Naga Chaitanya ready with a strong lineup

Akkineni young scion Naga Chaitanya is eagerly waiting to complete the shoot of Love Story and move on to his next. This Sekhar Kammula mark romantic entertainer is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Naga Chaitanya gave his nod for Vikram Kumar and the film is tentatively titled Thank You. This film will be produced by Dil Raju and will start rolling next year once the coronavirus calms down completely.

Naga Chaitanya signed two more projects which are in discussion from the past few months. Naga Chaitanya will work with Mohanakrishna Indraganti for a film which will be produced by Shine Screens. Naga Chaitanya also gave his nod for Nandini Reddy and Vyjayanthi Movies will bankroll this project. This Akkineni youngster has three films lined up and the actor is in plans to complete them back to back without taking major breaks.