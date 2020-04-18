Coronavirus: Jagan move for elections shocking, says Chandrababu Naidu

Is CM Jaganmohan Reddy hell bent on holding elections soon after May 3 lockdown? AP Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu took serious objection to AP CM holding parleys with officials to discuss fresh schedule for local body elections showing sheer negligence towards stepping up Coronavirus preventive measures.

Mr. Naidu asked whether it was a joke that the YSRCP is still considering to hold polls while the whole world is fighting to mitigate the worst effects of the killer virus. “He (CM Jagan) is not learning lessons and willing to risk the health of millions for political gains. Shocking.”

Mr. Naidu was reacting to reports that the AP government is considering to take South Korea as an example where the elections were held on Thursday despite epidemic threat and arrangements were being made for counting. AP government is expecting to control infections through extensive testing and then to go for local body polls after May 3, when extended lockdown ends.