Here is a big news for Mahesh Babu fans from SS Rajamouli

Top director SS Rajamouli and Superstar Mahesh Babu have been in plans to work together for a film that got delayed several times from the past few years. Superstar fans have been eagerly waiting for the big news. SS Rajamouli is completely focused on RRR that will release next year. Rajamouli responded about his next saying that he would direct Mahesh Babu in his next film. Rajamouli will start working on the project soon after the release of RRR.

Tollywood has been eagerly waiting for the combo to happen and KL Narayana is on board as the producer. Rajamouli issued a clarification about the most awaited project finally. Mahesh Babu in this meanwhile will work with Parasuram and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release. Soon after completing this project, Mahesh will prepare himself for SS Rajamouli’s film.