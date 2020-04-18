Uppena director on how he impressed Vijay Sethupathi

Versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi played the role of the lead antagonist in Uppena, a rustic and village-based romantic drama. Buchi Babu, a protege of Sukumar is making his directorial debut and Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty are the lead actors. Buchi Babu first got his nod from Sukumar and the duo decided to cast Vijay Sethupathi right after the script work was done. After Vaisshnav Tej came on to the board, Chiranjeevi heard the script and he managed to get the appointment of Vijay Sethupathi when he was in Hyderabad for the shoot. It took six months completely to meet Vijay Sethupathi and narrate him the script.

“Vijay Sethupathi gave an hour time and we met him in Park Hyatt. Right after 15 minutes, he heard the script, he raised few doubts. He took a small smoking break and ordered biryani for us. The discussion went on and crossed the time given. He was extremely impressed and said that he was doing the project. He allocated the bulk dates and the film was completed in time. Vijay Sethupathi said that Uppena is a better script than 96 and it will be spoken across the country after the film’s release” said Buchi Babu.

Uppena is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. The movie completed all the formalities and will release soon.