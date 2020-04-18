Tollywood actors not ready to join shoots anytime soon

The producers of Telugu cinema are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get lifted so that they could reinstate the shoots that are stalled due to coronavirus. Most of the lead actors are not ready to join the sets in these tensed situations. Coronavirus is still worrying as there are enough number of cases. The Centre may lift the lockdown by May 3rd but permissions for the film shoots may not be given soon as there would be hundreds of people working on the sets.

Several producers are in talks to start the shoots to complete the shoot at the earliest and get their projects ready for release. The Producers Council along with the Producers Guild will meet after the lockdown to finalize the things. Some of the actors already informed their producers that they would not join the sets for the next three months till things calm down and situations settle well. This would add a huge amount of stress for the producers financially. We have to wait and see how things shape up after the lockdown gets lifted.