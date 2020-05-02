Coronavirus Lockdown: The new genre of Telugu Cinema

The coronavirus scare brought life to a standstill and the Tollywood filmmakers, actors and directors are restricted to their homes. The writers and directors are working on several scripts utilizing this break. Telugu360 exclusively learned that a bunch of filmmakers are penning stories on coronavirus. The mankind hasn’t witnessed such a crisis in the past and taking coronavirus as the base, several writers are penning stories adding horror, comedy and other ingredients.

Talented director Maruthi spoke to Telugu360 exclusively saying “Tollywood audience will watch a bunch of films on coronavirus in the coming months. It’s easy to pen a story on coronavirus but mixing it with the right ingredients and the humor matters for any film. The emotional content should appeal to the audience. The audience will also watch those films which release first. Earlier several films are made on demonetization but none of them impressed the audience” said Maruthi.

Bollywood filmmakers Raj and DK already started a micro-series on lockdown which is under shoot. Tollywood audience will soon witness films on coronavirus soon. Wait for the big announcements.