Hic, Hic, Hurray! AP govt allows distilleries to make alcohol

The YSRCP ruling seems to be in a hurry to get alcohol flowing in the state. In this endeavor, the state government on Saturday asked the distilleries to reopen when it should be focusing on containing coronavirus and arming those at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19.

The state government has lifted restrictions on production of alcohol in distilleries and breweries subject to the protocol and guidelines that are to be followed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The government on Saturday issued an order giving permission to 20 distilleries to resume operations in their districts with immediate effect. The owners of the distilleries were asked to ensure that their employees strictly maintain social distancing norm and that the staff cannot use lifts in their respective liquor making companies. The government order triggered hopes among tipplers that liquor would soon be available in the retail liquor stores. Allowing the production in distilleries and breweries is essential to shore up huge revenue from this sector.

The Opposition was quick to react saying rather than solving the problems of the farmers and migrant workers, the state government was more worried about those into liquor trade. The Opposition leaders asked if the government was working for welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh or are they working for profiteering of liquor distillery owners.