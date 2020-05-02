Will Meher Ramesh utilize this golden opportunity?

Mega fans are left surprised, puzzled and frustrated after coming to know that Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to work with disastrous director Meher Ramesh. Left with no offers, Meher Ramesh has been quite loyal to Mahesh Babu and Mega family. He is personally overlooking the activities of Coronavirus Crisis Charity (CCC) that is floated to support the daily wage and film workers of Telugu cinema. Impressed with his dedication, Megastar asked Meher Ramesh to come up with an interesting script.

Meher Ramesh took things seriously and he already started working on the script as per the update. He is in plans to utilize this opportunity and bounce back in Telugu cinema. Meher Ramesh always wished to return back to direction but no actor decided to take a risk working with Meher Ramesh. This is sure a golden opportunity for him and we have to wait to see if the vanished director bounces back impressing Chiranjeevi with an interesting script and signs the project.