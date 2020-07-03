Coronavirus made filmmakers smarter and creative says Rana Daggubati

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati is also a producer and he owned an animation studio even before he made his debut as an actor. Rana says that he utilized the best out of this coronavirus break and he is quite occupied. Rana along with acting in movies is also listening and finalizing scripts for his production house Suresh Productions from some time. The actor also zeroed in four scripts for web content which would be produced by his production house in association with various digital platforms.

Rana says that the filmmakers turned smarter, creative and more efficient after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. “People think that the film industry is sitting at home but most of them kept working online. All the pre-production works, writings happened from home and directors, writers invented smarter techniques in this coronavirus pandemic time. I am ready with a bunch of animation projects for the next two years apart from other regular projects” said Rana. The actor will soon resume the shoot of Viraata Parvam after which he would join the sets of Hiranyakashyapa and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.