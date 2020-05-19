Coronavirus scare in Janhvi Kapoor’s Family

After the country is left in lockdown, all the actors, actresses and filmmakers kept restricted themselves to their homes. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is spending time with her family. She is staying in her Mumbai residence along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. A household caretaker from her residence is tested positive with coronavirus. He was asked to leave and the entire Kapoor family is in home quarantine currently. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Gunjan Saxena is gearing up for a digital release soon.

