Supreme Court dismisses LG Polymers plea on Rs. 50 Cr deposit

The Supreme Court of India has declined to issue stay orders on the National Green Tribunal order which instructed LG Polymers to deposit Rs 50 Cr in the court in the gas leak case. The Apex Court ordered the company to first attend hearings in NGT and come for appeal only after a final order was given there. Similar direction was given with regard to the AP High Court taking up the gas tragedy case. The Apex Court didn’t take into account LG management plea that NGT had no authority to file suo motu cases. The company argued that the deposit order was issued without listening to the management stand.

The NGT has asked for the deposit towards binding the company to its commitments on compensation to the gas leak victims. As per the international compensation laws, the company would have to pay very high amounts to hundreds and thousands of victims. The opposition parties are demanding compensation to all the residents living in 10 kilometres radius of the factory.