YSRCP hiked current bills through backdoor: Naidu

AP Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the current bills were increased by three to four times in Andhra Pradesh even though the common public were not able to bear any new financial burden in view of the Coronavirus epidemic lockdowns. There were growing concerns over the deteriorating situation of poor people and workers whose lives were being more miserable because of the insensitive decisions of the Government.

The TDP Chief said that the irrational rise in current bills with changes in slabs was pushing all sections of people into greater crisis. When the people have lost their incomes and livelihoods in the past two months of lockdowns, the AP Government has increased the current bills through the backdoor. With these thoughtless acts of YSRCP, the common people’s situation was like falling from the frying pan into the fire.

Stating that farmers are suffering due to losses and debts, Mr. Naidu said that the fresh financial burden would worsen their situation. While the TDP never hiked power tariff in the five years of its previous rule, CM Jaganmohan Reddy has increased power bills contrary to his pre-election promises not to do it. Jagan came to power asking for one chance but now after coming to power, he is punishing voters in every way possible.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the increased power bills be withdrawn and take steps for collecting amount equal to February bill from the consumers during the three months of lockdown period. The TDP leaders would stage protests against the Government on the power bills issue from their respective homes all over the state.

Giving a call to the TDP leaders in all constituencies and mandals, Mr. Naidu said that their protests should be held from their homes in accordance with the social distancing norms of lockdown. The TDP activists should stand by the poor people in this hour of crisis when the Government was ignoring their problems.