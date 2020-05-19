All about Harish Shankar – 14 Reels Plus Deal

Harish Shankar is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan once again and the project will start rolling next year. With the coronavirus scare, no new announcements have been made in Telugu cinema. A surprising announcement was made by 14 Reels Plus that they are all set to work with Harish Shankar once again and the details about the film will be announced after the lockdown. Some of them were puzzled if the project starts before Pawan Kalyan’s film but Harish Shankar issued a clarification that it will start after he completes Pawan’s project.

Harish Shankar who was quite comfortable working with 14 Reels Plus promised one more project after the producers Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta requested. The makers will pay a formal advance for Harish Shankar after the lockdown gets lifted. The lead actor is yet to be finalized and Harish Shankar will lock the lead actor soon. The remuneration of Harish Shankar will be finalized as per the market standards after Pawan Kalyan’s film and depending on the lead actor he impresses. Harish Shankar is already working on the script of the film currently.