KGF: Chapter 2 satellite rights sold for Rs 120 Cr

KGF: Chapter 2 is carrying massive expectations and the film releases for Dasara in all the Indian languages. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the lead roles in this action thriller. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be seen in the other pivotal roles in KGF: Chapter 2. Digital giant Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price of Rs 55 crores including all the languages.

Going with the latest developments, the satellite rights of KGF: Chapter 2 are sold for Rs 120 crores which is huge among South Indian films. Around 30 days of the film’s shoot is left pending and the post-production work of KGF: Chapter 2 is happening at a fast pace. There are talks that KGF: Chapter 2 will release for Dasara as the pending shoot will be completed soon. Hombale Films are the producers.