Arrogance of power has blinded CM Jagan, says Naidu

AP Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was not to take criticism in a positive way because he was being blinded by the arrogance of power.

Mr Naidu strongly objected to the CID issuing notice to an elderly woman in Guntur for her social media post.

In a Twitter message here, the TDP Chief said: “A 66-yr-old elderly woman who spoke out against @ysjagan on social media has been served notice by CID. Power is blinding the CM and his ability to take criticism. One day fate will turn its back and all this arrogance will come crashing down.”

Mr Naidu issues this tweet under the hashtag – #SupportRanganayakiMadam. The TDP has taken up a massive social media campaign to expose the YSRCP Government’s vengeful and undemocratic action against a senior woman citizen who only shared a social media post.