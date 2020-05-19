Pic Talk: NTR’s stunning transformation

Top fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens thrilled NTR fans by transforming the actor. NTR looked ultra-slim and showcased his perfect abs in the film. For the second time, Lloyd Stevens is training Tarak for RRR. On the occasion of NTR’s birthday, Lloyd revealed the chiseled look of NTR he built. The picture from the past left NTR fans thrilled. NTR gained enough muscle in the click. The video glimpse of NTR from RRR is delayed as the work was due because of lockdown. Tarak is celebrating his birthday tomorrow.

