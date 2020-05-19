Nara Rohit expresses his love for Tarak through a sketch

Young Tiger NTR is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and the birthday trend started already. Young actor Nara Rohit took eight and a half hours to get the line art of Tarak. He used an iPad to get the sketch of Tarak and released it this evening. The picture is already creating rage across the circles of twitter and other social media circles.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NTR’s video glimpse from RRR got delayed. Though NTR fans missed out the video byte, they are quite thrilled with the surprises from Nara Rohit and Lloyd Stevens (NTR’s fitness trainer). NTR will soon join the sets of RRR and the film will hit the screens next year.