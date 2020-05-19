AP Government grants permissions for film shoots

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all the film shoots are put on hold and the theatres are shut. The Telangana government made it clear that the film shoots will not resume in the next three months. But the government of Andhra Pradesh stepped out with a surprise allowing to resume all the shoots of feature films and television serials. A caution deposit has to be paid for the government and all the concerned departments are informed by the government of Andhra Pradesh. AP is the first state to grant permission for film shoots.

