Nani and Sukumar to join hands?

Natural Star Nani is one actor who is focused on the script and rarely works with star directors. The actor introduced several directors to Telugu cinema and continues to open doors for debutants. As per the latest news, Nani gave his nod for a debutant Srikanth who worked as a protege for Sukumar. Nani is extremely impressed with Srikanth’s script and gave his nod.

Sukumar has a habit of introducing his assistants through his banner Sukumar Writings. As per the update, Sukumar will produce this project featuring Nani. The film will start once Nani completes his current projects. Nani is shooting for Tuck Jagadish and has films lined up with Vivek Athreya and Rahul Sankrityaan.