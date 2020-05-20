Covid 19: 4 deaths, 42 new cases in Telangana

Four more persons died of Covid-19 in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 38.

This is one of the highest single fatalities in the state in over one-and-half months.

The state Health Department has not disclosed the details of the four deceased.

The state continued to see a surge in Covid-19 cases with 42 people testing positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,634.

Greater Hyderabad accounted for 34 cases. Eight migrants also tested positive. With this, the number of migrants tested positive so far rose to 77.

Nine persons were discharged from hospital up on their recovery on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,011.

Number of active cases now stands at 585.

According to a media bulletin by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 25 out of 33 districts have not recorded a single positive case for 14 days. Three districts have not reported a single case so far.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has said except in four zones in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there are no Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Monday, the Chief Minister declared the entire state except the containment areas in the state capital as a green zone and announced relaxations in the lockdown while extending it till May 31.

Barring the containment areas, the government has permitted economic activity in rest of the state. It allowed re-opening of shops, government and private offices, industries and factories.

Buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) also resumed plying across the state. However, city bus services in Hyderabad and inter-state services remained suspended.