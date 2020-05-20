KRMB shock to AP Govt on Krishna river waters

The Krishna River Management Board has intimated the AP Government that it has drawn river water far in excess of the quantities allocated to the state. The Board has asked AP not to draw any more water from Srisailam or Nagarjunasagar or any other source from the Krishna river. As per the river waters allocation, Andhra Pradesh has consumed its quota as of now. Hence, whatever water remaining in Krishna basin as on today, all this belongs to Telangana state. The KPMB told AP that it has no permission to draw water from the existing 60 TMC available in the basin.

The Board clarified that as per records, allocations were made for both states in April as per available storages in reservoirs. Records of utilisation till May 19 reveal that AP has drawn in excess of its allocation under Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal, Handri Neeva and Muchumarri projects. Accordingly, the KPMB has written a letter to the AP irrigation officials not to resort to any more drawal of water from Krishna river sources.

The Board officials explained that Krishna waters were allocated at the ratio 66:34 for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Accordingly, AP has utilised 647.559 TMC till now while Telangana drew 272.846 TMC. With this, there is only 60.33 TMC left in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs. As per utilisation figures, Telangana can draw these waters now.