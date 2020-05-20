Is Rana’s next film going for Netflix?

Rana Daggubati completed the shoot of Aranya which is titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. The tri-lingual is directed by Prabhu Solomon and discusses about the importance of wildlife and how they can be preserved. Rana plays Aranya in the film which was initially planned for April 2nd release. With a bunch of Bollywood films releasing on Amazon, several other filmmakers are in talks to sell off the digital rights of their films.

Digital giant Netflix approached the makers to acquire the rights of Aranya and they quoted a decent price. Rana’s father Suresh Babu is in talks with the makers and Netflix to close the deal. The long-delayed project is made on a huge budget and is shot extensively in India and Thailand’s dense forests. An official announcement about the same is expected soon. Eros International bankrolled Aranya and Rana’s look impressed many.