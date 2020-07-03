Coronavirus scare in RGV’s Team?

When the whole country is locked at home due to coronavirus pandemic and are away from work, Ram Gopal Varma is busy with a bunch of projects. RGV and his team completed 3-4 projects and all these films are made on a strict budget with a limited cast. Going with the update, one of the team members of RGV is tested positive with coronavirus. This brought a scare among the entire team and the shoots, other works are kept on hold.

RGV holds a team that is strong on technical aspects and are quite quick in delivering the work. The entire team is now getting tested for coronavirus after one of the team members got infected. All the films that are shot are planned for release on RGV World, a new digital platform owned by RGV. RGV is usually not scared of people, society and God. We have to wait to see if RGV too goes ahead and tests for the coronavirus or prefers to sit idle till his team returns back to work.