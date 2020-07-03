Corona in Pragathi Bhavan. KCR moves to Gajwel House?

The coronavirus pandemic shows little signs of letting up in Telangana. The deadly infection, which has killed millions of people across the world, has now entered Pragathi Bhavan – the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Although the government did not release official communication, it is learnt that at least 20 employees working in Pragathi Bhavan, including security personnel and outsourcing staff, contracted the virus in the last one week. With Covid-19 entering Pragathi Bhavan, it is learnt that the Chief Minister has moved to his Gajwel house along with his family members a week ago.

All the government offices and employees have been affected by the pandemic. Covid-19 has hit the BRKR Bhavan which houses the GHMC office with more than six employees tested positive for the infection. Metro Rail Bhavan employees too were tested positive for Covid-19 following which the offices were sanitized.

The growing cases of employees in government offices testing positive for coronavirus has come as a serious concern for the government. The KCR government had directed all the government offices to function on a rotational basis starting June 22 till July 4 with 50 per cent staff. The working strength of all government offices was kept at a maximum of 50 per cent amid a spike in the corona cases. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 among government employees.

Earlier, Telangana Home minister Mahamood Ali was also tested positive for covid-19. Mahmood Ali is known asthmatic. Three MLAs including Jagan legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Rural and Urban MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan and Ganesh Gupta were tested positive for coronavirus.

The state has been reporting a three digit spike in the number of cases each day. With alarming rise in corona cases. On Thursday, Telangana had reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed up to 18,570. There is speculation that the TRS government is likely to reimpose lockdown although some ministers in the KCR Cabinet seem to be against the idea.