Jagan launches APCOS, 50% reservation for women

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday formally launched the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS).

In a video-conference from his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister announced that about 50 per cent reservation will be given to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, while another 50 per cent of the outsourcing jobs will be reserved for women. The outsourcing workforce from the housekeeping staff to security personnel and from the district to Secretariat level will be recruited through the APCOS.

Jagan announced the appointment of 50,449 outsourcing employees, letters to this effect were handed over to them. Stating that the Andhra Pradesh government had set up APCOS to ensure transparency in recruiting outsourcing staff, he said, “I will ensure that the salaries will be paid to all the outsourcing employees under APCOS on the first of every month without fail. The salary will be credited directly into your bank accounts on time with benefits such as EPF and ESI. The government will ensure transparency in recruitments and payments. We will ensure there is no room for corruption,” he assured.