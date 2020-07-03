Sharwanand to surprise as a cop?

Young actor Sharwanand hasn’t tasted success in the recent years. The actor is in plans to bounce back soon and is ready with a strong lineup of projects. After completing Sreekaram, the actor will be seen in an action thriller titled Maha Samudram. Ajay Bhupathi is the director and Anil Sunkara is the producer. The project starts rolling at the end of this year. Soon after this, Sharwanand will be seen in one more action thriller.

Sriram, a debutant will direct the film and Sharwanand will play the role of a ruthless cop in this untitled film. UV Creations will bankroll this project which is currently in the pre-production phase. The regular shoot commences next year. Sharwanand earlier played a funny cop in Radha but the film ended up as a flop. Sharwanand is also in talks for a project in the direction of Kishore Tirumala that will roll next year. Sharwanand is planning at least three releases by the end of 2021.