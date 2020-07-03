Raghu Rama Raju approaches High Court against disqualification

YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju has become an increasingly harder nut to crack for none other than Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Taking this very seriously, Jagan Reddy is sending all his party MPs to Delhi to meet Lok Sabha Speaker and get RRR disqualified. But, Godavari Rajugaru is not bending. Even before YCP MPs met LS Speaker, Raghu Rama Raju has met top BJP leaders and got assurances for his safety. Now, RRR has filed a petition in the AP High Court itself.

It is well known the High Court has been giving outright stay orders against many actions of Jagan Reddy Government obviously because there were some constitutional violations. RRR petition may not come up for hearing immediately in view of Coronavirus impact on court activities. On Monday, this petition is likely to come up for hearing. Bhimavaram Rajugaru is confident that he has a valid point in saying that he was not served showcause notice by Vijayasai Reddy in a proper format.

RRR argument is that YSR Congress Party does not belong to Jaganmohan Reddy. In fact, Jagan party is Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party. But the notice is not served in this name. The notice came in the name of YSR Congress Party which is a different party. Hence, he need not reply to the notice. Simply based on this, RRR says that he cannot be disqualified.

MP Raju is expressing surprise that CM himself is conspiring to get him disqualified going by how public funds were being spent on a special flight for YCP MPs to go to Delhi and complain against him.