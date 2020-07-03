Tejaswi Looks Super-Hot In Black Bikini

The word Commitment is very popular in the film industry. For the first time in south, a film is being made on casting couch subject. Lakshmikanth Chenna is directing the film Commitment which is an anthology of four stories. Going to be an erotic narrative, Commitment stars Bigg Boss fame Tejaswi Madivada playing one of the lead roles.

On the occasion of her birthday, Tejaswi’s new poster from the film is out. Draped in bikini, Tejaswi looks super-hot here. Apparently, the still is from Tejaswi’s audition for a film in the series.

Entire production works are completed and post-production works are happening. The makers have also announced to release teaser soon.