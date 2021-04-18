Coronavirus shock for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu resumed the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata this week and the shoot of the film is happening in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The shoot of the film is put on hold after five unit members are tested positive for coronavirus. Mahesh asked the makers to postpone the shoot of the film as the situations are alarming. The entire movie unit took up coronavirus tests and the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata resumes once normalcy returns. Mahesh as of now is not in a hurry to continue the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the heroine. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release. Mahesh will also work with Trivikram in his next film after he is done with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.