Corrupt will not be spared, says Modi in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that those who looted the poor in Telangana will not be spared.

He stated this while addressing BJP workers at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad soon after his arrival to inaugurate fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district.

“I want to assure the people of Telangana that those who looted the poor will not be spared,” he said while calling on people to end corrupt and family rule in the state.

Without naming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Modi alleged that the corrupt were joining hands to escape action. “Attempts are being made by the corrupt to form an alliance,” he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that the darkness of corruption, family rule and superstition is about to end in Telangana and exuded confidence that lotus (BJP’s symbol) will bloom everywhere in the state.

“People of Telangana want politics of people first, instead of family first,” he said in an attack on CM KCR.

He called corruption and family rule the biggest enemy of poor and development and said BJP was fighting against both and was committed to provide corruption-free governance to serve all families.

He said the party trusted by the people of Telangana committed the biggest betrayal to Telangana. “It is unfortunate that those who came to power in the name of Telangana themselves prospered but pushed back Telangana,” he said.

Referring to the recent Munugode Assembly by-election, Modi claimed that people reposed faith in BJP.

“The BJP workers brought the entire Telangana government to one Assembly seat. They forced the big leaders to kneel down. This shows you have people’s blessings and your hard work is showing results,” he said.

He said all by-elections held in Telangana in recent times have given the same message. “There will soon be a sunrise. The darkness of Telangana will be over and lotus will bloom everywhere,” he said.

Modi urged BJP workers not to get disheartened by abuses hurled at him by some people. “Due to frustration, fear and superstition, some people day and night abuse Modi. They have exhausted the entire dictionary to abuse me. Don’t worry about that. They can’t do anything except abusing me,” he said.

Modi told the party workers that 20-22 varieties of abuses were already hurled at him. He claimed that these abuses were giving him the energy to continue serving people.

He said he had the blessing of god that whatever abuses some people use against him get converted into nutrition and thus give him the energy to serve people.