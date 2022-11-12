AP police book Pawan for travelling on car top

The Andhra Pradesh police have booked a case against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for travelling on the top of a car when he visited the Ippatam village last week.

His travel on the top of the car with a huge convoy behind had hit the national media, which had questioned Pawan Kalyan for his unlawful ride. The national media also questioned the AP police for not taking action against the Jana Sena chief.

Finally acting on the incident, the Tadepalli police have registered a complaint by a resident of Tenali, who said that the speedy convoy of the Jana Sena chief had scared him leading to his fall from the bike causing minor injuries.

The Tadepalli police have received a complaint by one P Sivakumar from Morrispet in Tenali, who said that he fell from his bike and suffered injuries because of the unruly convoy of the Jana Sena chief.

Tadepalli CI Panthagani Seshagiri Rao had registered the case under sections 336 and 279 of IPC read with section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The police have also booked the case against the driver of the vehicle on the top of which Pawan Kalyan sat on the day.

It is now to be seen how the Jana Sena chief would react to this case. He is waging a full-fledged battle against the State government targeting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and declared that he would not be afraid of the police cases.