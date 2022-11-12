Jagan cheating Muslims, says TDP

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is taking the Muslims for a ride by making false promises to them, said TDP spokesman, Naseer Ahmed and the party state spokesperson, Sayed Rafi.

Talking to media persons here, both the TDP leaders said that the assurance given to the Muslims community at the programme organised in Guntur on the Muslim Minority Welfare Day that large scale welfare programmes are being taken up for Mulsims is nothing but misleading the community. Till now not even a single rupee assistance is extended to the jobless Muslim youth and there is no financial for the community for Haj pilgrimage, they said.

Though the Wakf properties are being illegally occupied by some leaders, the State government is not taking any action against such persons, the TDP leaders said, adding that Jagan is using Muslims only as a vote bank. At least the welfare programmes for Muslim community launched by the earlier TDP government too are not being continued, they stated.

Expressing concern that the minorities are being looked down upon by the YSRCP government, Naseer Ahmed and Syed Rafi said that there are several instances wherein Muslims are subjected to various kinds of attacks. The members of the community completely lost hope in this administration, they maintained.

The funds allocated for the welfare of the community in the budget are not spent for the purpose and in fact, these funds were diverted for some other purpose. Jagan, who promised to declare a job calendar every year has not kept his word and even the Ramzan Tofa scheme launched by Chandrababu Naidu during his regime too has been discontinued, they added. Naseer Ahmed and Syed Rafi said that Jagan’s policies have become a bane for the Muslim community in the State.