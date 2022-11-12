Yashoda (all languages) Day1 Worldwide Collections – Decent Opening

By
Telugu360
-
0
yashoda day1 worldwide collections
yashoda day1 worldwide collections

Yashoda has take a decent opening as the film has collected worldwide gross of above 5.5 Cr. The collections are better in the Telugu States and USA. The film has collected 1.45 Cr gross in Nizam alone which is more than 50% contribution in the Telugu States. In USA the film has collected above 200 thousand dollars. Other areas like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and North India the collections are low while it’s decent in Karnataka. The film needs to maintain the same levels over the weekend to achieve the breakeven mark.

Gross Numbers as below

AreaDay1 Worldwide Collections
AP/TS2.70 Cr
TN+Kerala0.35 Cr
KA0.30 Cr
North India 0.25 Cr
Overseas2.10 Cr
Worldwide5.70 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here