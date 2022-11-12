Yashoda (all languages) Day1 Worldwide Collections – Decent Opening

Yashoda has take a decent opening as the film has collected worldwide gross of above 5.5 Cr. The collections are better in the Telugu States and USA. The film has collected 1.45 Cr gross in Nizam alone which is more than 50% contribution in the Telugu States. In USA the film has collected above 200 thousand dollars. Other areas like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and North India the collections are low while it’s decent in Karnataka. The film needs to maintain the same levels over the weekend to achieve the breakeven mark.

Gross Numbers as below

Area Day1 Worldwide Collections AP/TS 2.70 Cr TN+Kerala 0.35 Cr KA 0.30 Cr North India 0.25 Cr Overseas 2.10 Cr Worldwide 5.70 Cr